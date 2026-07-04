Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Jay-Z Released an Underrated Album 13 Years Ago on the 4th of July

Jay-Z’s album “Magna Carta Holy Grail” was released on July 4, 2013, marking its 13th anniversary. Fans will remember this as the Jay-Z album released on 4th of July. It features hits like “Holy Grail” with Beyoncé and received mixed reviews upon its release. Despite not being considered one of Jay-Z’s best works, the album topped the Billboard 200 Chart. It also spawned successful singles. Critics noted the album’s transitional nature and Jay-Z’s wavering enthusiasm for music. However, tracks like “Tom Ford” and “Part II (On the Run)” showcase his legendary lyrical skills. Source: https://www.thenewstribune.com/living/article316381314.html