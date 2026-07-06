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RHOA Alum Peter Thomas Lands New Reality Show After Prison

Published on July 5, 2026

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Debra L. Lee's 7th Annual VIP Pre BET Dinner Event
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RHOA Alum Peter Thomas Lands New Reality Show After Prison

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Peter Thomas is set to film a new reality show following his release from prison. The show will focus on his life post-prison and his efforts to rebuild. Peter, who was previously married to Cynthia Bailey, served time for a tax scheme and is now using his platform to educate the public about the importance of paying taxes. He has been granted permission to travel for his restaurant work and is looking forward to his reality television comeback. Other reality stars like Teresa Giudice and Abby Lee Miller have also returned to television after serving time in prison. Source: https://www.realitytea.com/2026/07/03/rhoa-peter-thomas-new-reality-show-after-prison/

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