Source: N/A / IFD

IFD Conducts 29 Water Rescues in 24 Hours as Flooding Grips Rocky Ripple, Ravenswood

Indianapolis Fire Department crews have been working around the clock as historic flooding continues to impact the city, with 29 water rescues logged in the last 24 hours alone, according to a media advisory from IFD Public Information Officer B.C. Rita Reith.

IFD conducted a pre-emptive evacuation of the Rocky Ripple area Thursday night, reaching roughly 700 residents. About 60% chose to evacuate on their own, while the remaining 40% stayed behind. Around 70 residents are currently sheltering at Rocky Ripple Town Hall.

Of the 29 water rescues, 27 happened Friday, starting at 12:08 a.m., with most concentrated along River Road, Knickerbocker and the Ravenswood area. In one rescue, IFD’s Ladder 6 pulled a woman to safety after she became trapped in her car with water rising to the driver’s side window.

RELATED | What To Do If Floodwater Gets Into Your Home

IFD currently has multiple Water Rescue Task Forces — TAC 14, TAC 7 and TAC 9 — deployed in Ravenswood and Rocky Ripple, and has requested boat assistance from Plainfield Fire Department, Wayne Township Fire Department, White River Township Fire Department and the Morgan County Water Task Force.

One growing challenge is sheltering pets from the affected areas. IFD is coordinating with Emergency Management, Indianapolis Animal Care and Control, and IMPD to find shelter options. The Broad Ripple Family Center at 1426 Broad Ripple Ave. has been accepting families with pets, though officials are encouraging residents to arrange pet housing with friends or family, as shelter resources are expected to be quickly overwhelmed.

As of midnight, MESA IFD dispatchers had fielded 298 calls, including EMS runs, high water investigations, fire investigations and other assists. No downed power lines or active structure fires have been reported.

IFD is urging all residents in flooded areas to evacuate to safer ground until conditions stabilize and crews can assess which areas are safe to return to.

IFD Conducts 29 Water Rescues in 24 Hours as Flooding Grips Rocky Ripple, Ravenswood was originally published on wibc.com