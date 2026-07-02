Brittany Bell Earns Psy.D. Degree With Dissertation Exploring Blended Families and Identity

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Brittany Bell Psy.D. dissertation on blended families has sparked widespread conversation after the model and former Miss Guam earned her Doctor of Psychology degree from Alliant International University.

Bell, who shares three children with entertainer Nick Cannon, graduated with her Psy.D. after completing a research project that immediately gained viral attention for its deeply personal subject matter.

Academic Focus Rooted in Real-Life Dynamics

Her dissertation, titled “Black Fathering and the Experiences of the Adult Child With Multiple Siblings From Different Women: A Phenomenological Study,” examined identity formation and family relationships within blended households. The study explored how adults navigate emotional development, belonging, and paternal connection in non-traditional family structures.

The work quickly drew public curiosity due to its perceived parallels to Cannon’s widely discussed family structure. However, Bell clarified that her Brittany Bell Psy.D. dissertation on blended families was also shaped by academic guidance and broader lived experiences, including her relationship with her late biological father and her stepfather.

Personal Insight Meets Scholarly Research

Bell’s research centered on the long-term psychological impact of paternal involvement and sibling complexity, particularly in households with multiple maternal family units. While the internet speculated about celebrity references, her academic framing remained focused on qualitative lived experience rather than individual case studies.

She also dedicated her completed dissertation to her children—Golden, Powerful, and Rise—as well as her father, underscoring the personal meaning behind the work.

In completing her degree, Bell joins a growing number of public figures using academic research to explore identity, family systems, and generational dynamics—bridging lived experience with scholarly contribution in a highly visible way.

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