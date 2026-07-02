Listen Live
Close
The Fix

Brittany Bell Earns Doctoral Degree, Explores Blended Family

Brittany Bell Earns Psy.D. Degree With Dissertation Exploring Blended Families and Identity

Brittany Bell's dissertation explores the complex dynamics of blended families and how they shape individual identity.

Published on July 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Brittany Bell Earns Psy.D. Degree With Dissertation Exploring Blended Families and Identity

Los Angeles Mission's Annual Christmas Celebration
Source: David Livingston / Getty

Brittany Bell Psy.D. dissertation on blended families has sparked widespread conversation after the model and former Miss Guam earned her Doctor of Psychology degree from Alliant International University.

Bell, who shares three children with entertainer Nick Cannon, graduated with her Psy.D. after completing a research project that immediately gained viral attention for its deeply personal subject matter.

Academic Focus Rooted in Real-Life Dynamics

Her dissertation, titled “Black Fathering and the Experiences of the Adult Child With Multiple Siblings From Different Women: A Phenomenological Study,” examined identity formation and family relationships within blended households. The study explored how adults navigate emotional development, belonging, and paternal connection in non-traditional family structures.

The work quickly drew public curiosity due to its perceived parallels to Cannon’s widely discussed family structure. However, Bell clarified that her Brittany Bell Psy.D. dissertation on blended families was also shaped by academic guidance and broader lived experiences, including her relationship with her late biological father and her stepfather.

Personal Insight Meets Scholarly Research

Bell’s research centered on the long-term psychological impact of paternal involvement and sibling complexity, particularly in households with multiple maternal family units. While the internet speculated about celebrity references, her academic framing remained focused on qualitative lived experience rather than individual case studies.

She also dedicated her completed dissertation to her children—Golden, Powerful, and Rise—as well as her father, underscoring the personal meaning behind the work.

In completing her degree, Bell joins a growing number of public figures using academic research to explore identity, family systems, and generational dynamics—bridging lived experience with scholarly contribution in a highly visible way.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

Kelly Rowland Says “Boy Is Mine Tour” Sparks Studio Return After R&B Revival Run

Lynn Whitfield Says She Intentionally Avoids Playing “Broke” Characters—and Here’s Why

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before You

Related Tags

Alliant International University Bell Black Fathering and the Experiences of the Adult Child With Multiple Siblings From Different Women: A Phenomenological Study Brittany Bell Cannon

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Mighty Radio logo with text "T.L. & D.L. Hughley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCE" and "WRNB 100.3" station call letters.

Recent
2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Caught Creepin’: Chloe Bailey Says She Wanted ‘One More Night Of Cuddles’ Before Calling Out A Cheating Ex–‘I’m That Toxic’

Los Angeles Mission's Annual Christmas Celebration
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Brittany Bell Earns Psy.D. Degree With Dissertation Exploring Blended Families and Identity

2026 BET Awards - Show
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Kelly Rowland Says “Boy Is Mine Tour” Sparks Studio Return After R&B Revival Run

2026 American Black Film Festival - Peacock's Strung: From Script To Screen
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Lynn Whitfield Says She Intentionally Avoids Playing “Broke” Characters—and Here’s Why

Family & Parenting  |  Jason Lee

Kohen Wiley: Ben Crump Announces Independent Forensic Investigation Findings, Shooting Death Ruled ‘Homicide’

Former Presidents Gather For The Obama Presidential Center Dedication Ceremony
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Barack Obama Shares Career Advice That Every Professional Needs to Hear

Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Cardi B Gets Another Legal Victory Over Tasha K, Blogger Must Pay $60K After Offset & Stefon Diggs Posts

16 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Twenty-ATE! Chlöe Bailey Eats Down With Birthday Bawwwdy Party On The Gram, Serves Cake With A Side Of Yammms In Confection Perfection

BET Awards 2026 - Show
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Erica Campbell Says “Silent Leaks” Can Destroy a Relationship Before Infidelity Ever Does

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Martinsville Man Sentenced to Over 200 Years on Child Sex Crimes

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close