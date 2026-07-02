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Coco Jones Shares Emotional Video About Her Journey

Coco Jones gets candid, says she’s tired of feeling like she’s ‘almost there’ despite career success

Published on July 2, 2026

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Coco Jones x The Lip Bar
Source: The Lip Bar / The Lip Bar

Coco Jones gets candid, says she’s tired of feeling like she’s ‘almost there’ despite career success

R&B artist Coco Jones recently shared an emotional video with fans. She expressed her struggle with feeling stuck between progress and arrival in her career. Despite her success and industry recognition, Jones opened up about feeling uncertain about defining herself creatively and finding complete alignment. Fans resonated with her honesty. Jones reflected on her journey from Disney Channel projects to becoming a Grammy-winning artist and acclaimed actress. She emphasized her willingness to embrace the messy middle of her artistic evolution. Moreover, she invited fans to join her on the path of self-discovery. Source: https://thegrio.com/2026/07/01/coco-jones-gets-candid-says-shes-tired-of-feeling-like-shes-almost-there-despite-career-success/

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