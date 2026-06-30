Eva Marcille Unveils Stunning Transformation Trading In Her Luscious Locs For A New Bold Blonde Pixie: See Her New ‘Do

Source: JC Olivera / Getty Eva Marcille is showing the girls that sometimes the best way to evolve is to return to your original self. The model and actress has officially said goodbye to her signature locs, unveiling a bold, blonde pixie cut that is giving beautiful, nostalgic confidence. RELATED CONTENT: ‘Horrified’ — Eva Marcille Breaks Silence On Shocking ‘ANTM’ Doc: ‘My Mouth Was Wide Open’ Longtime fans probably remember when Marcille first burst onto the scene after winning America’s Next Top Model; her closely cropped blonde-ish hair quickly became one of her signature beauty looks. Now, years later, with an even shorter ‘do, she’s come full circle…and the look suits her just as effortlessly as it did back then.

Source: Paul Redmond / Getty Celebrity hairstylist and Marcille’s cousin, Terrell Mullin, is the curator behind the beauty’s new sleek cut. The two documented the transformation, capturing the emotional moment as the California native’s locs were cut away strand by strand before revealing a chic, golden blonde pixie. Love 106.7 WTLC? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The color brightens her complexion while the cropped silhouette beautifully frames her striking facial features. In the final moments of the video, Marcille serves face with undeniable confidence, reminding everyone why she’s long been considered one of the industry’s most captivating women.