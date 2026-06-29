Lauryn Hill Receives Historic Living Legend Icon Award at 2026 BET Awards Tribute

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Lauryn Hill Living Legend Icon Award BET 2026 took center stage at the 2026 BET Awards on June 28, 2026, as the music icon was officially honored with the inaugural Living Legend Icon Award. The moment solidified her place as one of the most influential voices in R&B and hip-hop history.

The ceremony delivered a powerful tribute that felt more like a cultural reset than a standard award presentation. Designed to honor pioneers whose work continues to shape Black music and identity, the award was created specifically for Hill’s unmatched legacy.

Star-Studded Tribute Performance

The night featured a stacked lineup of artists paying homage through a medley of Hill’s most iconic records. Performances included reinterpretations of “Ready or Not,” “Fu-Gee-La,” and “Doo Wop (That Thing),” with appearances from SZA, Doja Cat, Nas, Lizzo, and Queen Latifah. The tribute underscored the lasting impact of Lauryn Hill Living Legend Icon Award BET 2026 across generations of artists.

Lauryn Hill’s Surprise Moment

In a standout moment, Hill herself took the stage, performing “Ex-Factor” and “Everything Is Everything.” The surprise appearance shifted the energy in the room, reminding audiences why her artistry remains unmatched decades after her debut.

Legacy Cemented

As of 2026, Hill continues to hold the distinction of being the most Grammy-awarded female rapper in history, largely anchored by her groundbreaking 1998 album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. The BET honor reaffirmed her role as both architect and anchor of modern Black music culture.

The Lauryn Hill Living Legend Icon Award BET 2026 tribute didn’t just celebrate a career—it affirmed a legacy still actively shaping the sound and soul of music today.

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