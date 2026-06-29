Porsha Williams vs. K. Michelle Feud Escalates on RHOA Season 17 Set

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Porsha Williams and K. Michelle feud tensions are boiling over on and off camera as Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (2026) turns into one of the most talked-about Bravo storylines of the year.

What began as cast friction has escalated into full-blown allegations of betrayal, plotting, and behind-the-scenes manipulation—fueling a public back-and-forth that has now reached social media.

Allegations of Conspiracy and Feeling “Unsafe”

K. Michelle claims she entered the season feeling targeted, stating she felt “unsafe” within the group dynamic. She alleged there was a “conspiracy” involving Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, and Drew Sidora aimed at disrupting her experience on the show. The accusations added a serious edge to what had already been tense group interactions.

The “Oyster” Comment Controversy

During a cast trip to Dallas, the conflict intensified when K. Michelle interpreted a cryptic comment about oysters as a reference to old, resurfaced rumors about her personal life. She called the moment intentionally shady, further widening the divide.

Exes, Shade, and Social Media Explosions

The Porsha Williams and K. Michelle feud escalated again when K. Michelle accused Porsha of crossing personal boundaries involving her ex and presenting herself as a “girls’ girl” while allegedly sharing private information.

The tension spilled onto X (formerly Twitter), where Porsha called K. Michelle a “coward” for airing grievances online instead of addressing them face-to-face.

Attempts to Talk—But No Resolution

Even when the two attempted one-on-one conversations during filming, neither side backed down. K. Michelle maintained that she felt Porsha was “producing a storyline” at her expense, keeping the feud firmly unresolved as cameras continue rolling.

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