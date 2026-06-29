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Marlon Wayans and Aries Spears Feud Escalates After Comments

Marlon Wayans Warns Aries Spears Over Family Comments as Feud Escalate

Marlon Wayans confronts Aries Spears over comments about his family and finances, escalating tensions involving Shawn Wayans and sparking a viral comedy industry dispute.

Published on June 29, 2026

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Marlon Wayans Aries Spears feud boils over in 2026 exchange

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Marlon Wayans Aries Spears feud has escalated into a public war of words after comedian Marlon Wayans issued a direct warning to Aries Spears during a June 2026 appearance on The Breakfast Club. Marlon urged Spears to stop speaking on his family, especially his brother Shawn Wayans, and made it clear that the Wayans family was ready to respond if the comments continued.

Marlon emphasized he is trying to de-escalate but is holding Shawn back from responding more aggressively. He pointed to Spears’ repeated commentary on the Wayans family’s financial success and past collaborations as unnecessary and disrespectful. The dispute escalated after Spears labeled Shawn a “diva,” which Marlon said crossed a personal line and shifted the issue from comedy into disrespect.

The Marlon Wayans Aries Spears feud resurfaced further when Shawn reportedly fired back privately and publicly, calling Spears a “b*tch” and accusing him of previously attempting to get roles within their projects. Marlon echoed frustration, noting Spears “always got something smart to say” about other people’s success, especially regarding money and industry status. Despite tensions, Marlon said he does not wish harm on Spears but wants the remarks to stop.

In continuing coverage of the Marlon Wayans Aries Spears feud, Marlon reiterated the conflict stems from repeated public commentary rather than personal hatred, urging Spears to move on. He emphasized the Wayans family prefers peace but will defend their name if necessary.

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