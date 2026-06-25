Is Tracee Ellis Ross Pregnant? The Actress Addresses Viral Rumors With A Classic One-Liner

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Tracee Ellis Ross is not pregnant, but she’s not totally against the idea.

Fans of the Black-ish alum have always been interested in her love life, which she’s done her best to keep private over the years. However, she’s been open about not waiting for a man to live life to the fullest, documenting her solo vacations and other adventures on social media and her Roku Original series, Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross.

The star, 53, sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week to talk about her personal and professional life, including her upcoming Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing. During their conversation, Ross addressed the recent rumors going around that she’s pregnant, which she called “hilarious.”

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“I don’t have social media on my phone right now, and I kept getting texts, and people were like, ‘Congratulations.’ I’m like, ‘On the play? Thank you!’ Well, apparently, it’s swirling around, and it seems that people think I’m pregnant,” she explained. “Which is hilarious. I am not pregnant.”