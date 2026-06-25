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A$AP Rocky Flirts With Fans Onstage At His Concert

Rocky RIHlationship?? A$AP Rocky DisRIHspectfully RIHflects On Single Life While Flagrantly Flirting With Women In Concert Crowd

Published on June 25, 2026

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A$AP Rocky is catching a lot of heat online after a video of him flirting with fans goes viral.

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Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

The rapper is currently in the midst of his Don’t Be Dumb Tour, his first major headlining tour since 2019. Rocky’s longtime love, Rihanna, has been right by his side for many of the shows, but at recent stops—when his girlfriend is seemingly not in attendance—his behavior has raised some red flags.

This week, a clip of Rocky onstage went viral, as he can be seen shamelessly flirting with the women in his crowd. It’s not exactly clear if he’s talking to anyone in particular, but regardless of the situation, members of Rihanna’s loyal fan club, the Navy, are not happy with what they’re seeing.

In the viral video, the rapper says to the crowd: “Thank god y’all didn’t know me when I was single, I would’ve f**ked the s**t out of you if you was pretty.”

To make matters worse, this isn’t the first time Rocky has flirted with women in the crowd on his tour. In another video from one of his show’s this week, the rapper tells two girls in his crowd that they’re “fine as f**k.”

“You’re fine as f**k,” he said as he pointed to the woman recording. He came back a few seconds later to add, “You and your friend fine as f**k.”

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna went public with their romantic relationship in 2021, and in the five years since, they’ve welcomed three children together. The couple are parents to sons RZA, 4, and Riot Rose, 2; and daughter, Rocki, 9 months.

Both stars are often gushing over their family and their relationship, which makes fans even more upset to see how the rapper is behaving onstage.

There’s no way of knowing how Rihanna really feels about her man’s onstage flirting, so for now, check out how the Navy has reacted to his peculiar onstage antics.

Rocky RIHlationship?? A$AP Rocky DisRIHspectfully RIHflects On Single Life While Flagrantly Flirting With Women In Concert Crowd was originally published on bossip.com

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