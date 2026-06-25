Smitten Sista, Sista Tia Mowry Opens Up About New Love With Boyfriend, Says She Manifested Their Resplendent Relationship—’He’s Amazing’

Tia Mowry's new boyfriend, Javon'e, is an educated, artistic teacher who shares her interest in meditation and co-parenting.

Mowry believes she manifested this relationship after reflecting on what she wanted and visualizing her ideal partner.

Despite her previous divorce, Mowry is not rushing into another marriage, focusing instead on personal growth and self-discovery.

Our fave (smitten) Sista, Sista, Tia Mowry, is opening up about the new man in her life, and why this relationship feels so different from anything in the past.

Source: Jason Mendez / Getty

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Today Show Radio, the actress shared sweet details about her boyfriend, Javone Williams, revealing that their connection is built on emotional support, personal growth, and shared values.

“So his name is Javone, and he is a teacher,” Mowry began with a smile. “He also has his master’s. He studied in France. He’s an artist. He’s an avid reader.”

The actress went on to describe some of their favorite activities together, including weekly meditation sessions and quiet evenings spent reading.

Source: Courtesy / NOBU Los Cabos

“Some of my favorite things that we do together is we will go to a Buddhist temple, and we will meditate. We meditate every Wednesday,” she explained. “He will read to me, like, at night before we go to bed.”

Mowry also revealed that their relationship extends beyond romance, as both are parents raising children of similar ages.

Love 106.7 WTLC? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“The books that we’re reading is about co-parenting,” she shared. “Like, he has two kids. Our kids are around the same age, 15 and 8, boy and a girl.”

According to the Sister, Sister star, Javone’s emotional maturity has been one of the qualities that stand out most.

“He is just…He’s, he’s, he’s a wonderful human being,” Mowry said. “Some of the things that he just says, like, is, ‘How can I support you?’ His emotional intelligence is amazing.”

Mowry’s new romance comes several years after the end of her marriage to actor Cory Hardrict. The former couple married in 2008 and share two children together. In 2022, Mowry announced that she and Hardrict were divorcing after 14 years of marriage.

Since then, the actress has been candid about focusing on self-discovery and learning who she is outside of a relationship.

According to Mowry, finding Javone wasn’t accidental. She believes she manifested the relationship after spending time reflecting on exactly what she wanted in a partner.

“I manifested this,” she said, explaining that a friend encouraged her to write a list describing her ideal partner.

“I’m glad that it came around the time that it did because I really wouldn’t have known what I wanted three years ago. I really needed to sit in, like, solitude and, like, learn who I am first.”

Mowry said she also leaned into meditation and visualization, imagining the feelings she hoped a future relationship would bring.

“I would literally close my eyes, and I would meditate about my partner, and I would meditate about the feeling that I would want to feel,” she said. “And the feeling was my nervous system being safe.”

Now, she says she has found exactly that.

“And that’s exactly what he does,” Mowry gushed. “He’s amazing. Like, he’s so wonderful.”

Still, the star isn’t rushing into another marriage.

While speaking with paps from TMZ on the same day, Tia was asked if she’s going to be walking down the aisle again anytime soon. While she didn’t give a yes or no answer, she did let out a huuuuge laugh, which seems to answer the question pretty well.

Smitten Sista, Sista Tia Mowry Opens Up About New Love With Boyfriend, Says She Manifested Their Resplendent Relationship—’He’s Amazing’ was originally published on bossip.com