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Tracee Ellis Ross Shuts Down 'Hilarious' Pregnancy Rumors

Tracee Ellis Ross Shuts Down 'Hilarious' Pregnancy Rumors After Being Flooded With Confusing 'Congratulations' Texts

Published on June 24, 2026

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Tracee Ellis Ross is not pregnant, but she’s not totally against the idea.

Inc. Founders House Los Angeles Presents Your Next Move: Patterning Success With Tracee Ellis Ross And Inc. Editor-In-Chief Mike Hofman
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Fans of the Black-ish alum have always been interested in her love life, which she’s done her best to keep private over the years. However, she’s been open about not waiting for a man to live life to the fullest, documenting her solo vacations and other adventures on social media and her Roku Original series, Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross

The star, 53, sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week to talk about her personal and professional life, including her upcoming Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing. During their conversation, Ross addressed the recent rumors going around that she’s pregnant, which she called, “hilarious.”

“I don’t have social media on my phone right now, and I kept getting texts, and people were like, ‘Congratulations.’ I’m like, ‘On the play? Thank you!’ Well, apparently, it’s swirling around, and it seems that people think I’m pregnant,” she explained. “Which is hilarious. I am not pregnant.”

“No, and I don’t know how you get the preggers,” Ross continued with her signature chuckle. “Now, ‘the pregnant’ I think is different from just pregnant. I know how you get pregnant. But ‘the pregnant’ is a thing they make up online when it’s obviously a slow news day.”

The Girlfriends alum has been very open about not having her life be defined by finding a husband or having children. Years ago, in May 2021, she spoke out against the societal pressure about those very topics during an interview with Marie Claire. When asked about her desires for those things, Tracee admitted that she would love to have all of that, but she’s not going to wait around for it to happen.

“Well, how could you not?” Ross said when asked if she ever dreamed of a life with a large family. “Our society spoon-feeds it to you. I used to put myself to sleep dreaming of my wedding.”

“And I would still love all of that, but what am I going to do, just sit around waiting?” she continued. “Shut up. I’ve got so many things to do.”

Tracee Ellis Ross Shuts Down 'Hilarious' Pregnancy Rumors After Being Flooded With Confusing 'Congratulations' Texts was originally published on bossip.com

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