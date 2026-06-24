Naturi Naughton one-year rule is giving a fresh perspective on dating with intention after the Power star opened up about the relationship standard that shaped her love story with husband Xavier “Two” Lewis.

Source: Natasha Moustache / Getty

During recent interviews, Naturi shared that Lewis had one non-negotiable rule before entering a committed relationship: he would not call anyone his girlfriend until they had known each other—and built a genuine friendship—for a full year.

Now, for some of us, that might sound like a long time to wait for a title. But in their case, it became the foundation for a lasting marriage.

No Labels, Just Learning Each Other

Lewis’ rule meant no rushing into exclusivity during the first year.

Instead, he wanted time to see who Naturi was around friends, family, work, and everyday life. The goal was to build an organic friendship before adding the pressure of a romantic label.

Naturi admitted she was not immediately thrilled by the idea.

Her first thought? “Dang… you don’t wanna lock me down?!”

And because they were not exclusive, she said she kept a few other people on her dating roster at the time. Fair is fair, sis.

Why the Timing Worked

The Naturi Naughton one-year rule came during a season when both people were protecting their hearts.

Lewis wanted to avoid rushing into something that could lead to heartbreak, while Naturi was healing from a difficult past relationship and focused on raising her young daughter.

After a full year of friendship, the two officially began dating. Then, exactly one year later, Lewis proposed.

They married in a beautiful Atlanta ceremony in 2022.

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