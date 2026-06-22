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Legendary Motown Label Joins Up With HBCUs

A new internship program hopes to bring back the glory days for the hitmaking brand.

Published on June 22, 2026

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Motown is looking to HBCUs to bring back its glory days. They announced the New Legends internship program to bring HBCU students at four historically Black colleges and universities into the music business by providing mentorship and hands-on training.

Motown has always been committed to discovering and developing talent that shapes culture,” said Dante Smith, the Senior Vice President of Marketing & Head of Motown Digital at Motown Records. “With New Legends, we’re extending that legacy beyond artists and into the future executives, creatives, marketers and innovators who will help define the next era of the music industry.”

The 10-week paid program, which runs from June 8 to Aug. 14, is taking place in Los Angeles with students from Howard University, Morgan State University, North Carolina A&T State University, and Spelman College. Students enrolled in the program will work with Motown on several initiatives in marketing, creative services, A&R and digital.

Founded in 1959 by Berry Gordy, the Motown label was home to some of music’s most significant artists, including Smokey Robinson, The Supremes, The Jackson 5, The Four Tops, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, and Stevie Wonder. It became synonymous with Black excellence and is one of the most successful Black-owned music labels in history.

In recent years, Motown artists have included Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, JT, NBA Youngboy, Erykah Badu, Ne-Yo, Kem and Leon Thomas. But it hasn’t been a dominant cultural force in the way that it was in its heyday.

Applications for the next cohort will likely happen in March. Interested HBCU students should follow Universal Music and Motown for an announcement when applications reopen.

Legendary Motown Label Joins Up With HBCUs was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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