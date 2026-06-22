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2012 Rihanna-Led Action Film Soars to the Charts Despite Box Office Flop

Hollywood’s trend of adapting various forms of media into movies continues, with the 2012 action film “Battleship” based on the classic guessing game. Despite a star-studded cast and thrilling sequences, the movie, made for over $200 million, resulted in a $150 million loss for Universal and Hasbro. However, the film has found new life on streaming platforms like Prime Video, currently ranking at No. 8 on the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. list. Directed by Peter Berg and starring Liam Neeson and Rihanna, “Battleship” follows a naval confrontation with alien invaders that forces American and Japanese forces to unite. Rihanna recently honored her children by getting a tattoo of one of their designs on the back of her leg. Source: https://www.aol.com/articles/rihannas-battleship-rises-no-8-180901127.html