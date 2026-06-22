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Serena Williams will play singles at Wimbledon 2026 after wild card entry

Serena Williams has been given a wild card to compete in the women’s singles at Wimbledon. The seven-time Wimbledon singles champion had already received a wild card for the doubles event with her sister Venus. Williams recently made a comeback at Queen’s Club after a four-year break from tennis. She will now compete in the individual event at Wimbledon, where she has won a record 23 major singles titles in the Open era. Source: https://www.itv.com/news/2026-06-21/serena-williams-handed-wild-card-for-womens-singles-at-wimbledon