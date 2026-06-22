Serena Williams Singles Wild Card and Comeback News
Serena Williams will play singles at Wimbledon 2026 after wild card entry
Serena Williams will play singles at Wimbledon 2026 after wild card entry
Serena Williams has been given a wild card to compete in the women’s singles at Wimbledon. The seven-time Wimbledon singles champion had already received a wild card for the doubles event with her sister Venus. Williams recently made a comeback at Queen’s Club after a four-year break from tennis. She will now compete in the individual event at Wimbledon, where she has won a record 23 major singles titles in the Open era. Source: https://www.itv.com/news/2026-06-21/serena-williams-handed-wild-card-for-womens-singles-at-wimbledon
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