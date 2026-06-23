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Regina Hall gets honest about Black representation

Regina Hall, known for her versatile acting career spanning over 25 years, is the face of the 2026 Hyundai Kona Look at You Now campaign, celebrating Black Gen Z drivers’ milestones. With a journalism degree from NYU, Hall credits her communication skills and objectivity to her training. She emphasizes her commitment to representing the Black community on screen and brings her full self to her roles. Hall’s upcoming project, the Peacock series Five Star Weekend, showcases her range and highlights the importance of female friendships in her life and career. Source: https://rollingout.com/2026/06/19/regina-hall-about-black-representation/