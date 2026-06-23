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Tommy Davidson Confirms Release Date for ‘The Varnell Hill Show’

Published on June 23, 2026

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Tommy Davidson
Source: Victoria @victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

Tommy Davidson Confirms Release Date for ‘The Varnell Hill Show’

Comedian Tommy Davidson revealed during an interview that “The Varnell Hill Show,” a spinoff based on his iconic character from the show “Martin,” will premiere on September 1, 2026, on Paramount+. The show, which has been in development for nearly seven years, will feature appearances from major celebrity guests. Davidson’s character, Varnell Hill, became a fan favorite for his exaggerated swagger and hilarious rivalry with Martin Payne. With the show’s return, fans can look forward to seeing one of Davidson’s most legendary characters back in the spotlight. Source: https://blackamericaweb.com/2026/06/19/tommy-davidson-paramount-release-date-for-martin-lawrence-bet-varnell-hill-show/

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