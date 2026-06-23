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This Country Classic Is Becoming the Anthem of the World Cup

Who had country music becoming one of the biggest storylines of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on their bingo card?

Published on June 23, 2026

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World Cup final
Source: Fans from France were hopeful for a repeat before Sunday’s World Cup final.

Who had country music becoming one of the biggest storylines of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on their bingo card?

As soccer fans from around the globe descend on North America for this year’s World Cup, one song seems to be bringing everyone together: John Denver’s classic “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

The beloved anthem has taken on a life of its own throughout the tournament, with fans packing stadiums and singing every word regardless of what country they’re cheering for. Videos circulating online show supporters from the Netherlands, Scotland, Germany, and beyond belting out the iconic chorus in unison.

And it’s not just happening inside the stadiums.

Many international visitors are embracing American culture while they’re here, exploring everything from honky-tonks and rodeos to country concerts. One German tourist even went viral after sharing her love for country star Ella Langley, ultimately earning an invitation to one of the singer’s shows.

The song’s reach has extended beyond World Cup venues as well. Fans recently joined together to sing “Country Roads” during a game at Boston’s Fenway Park, further cementing its status as the soundtrack of the summer.

While the U.S. Men’s National Team will continue to use “The Star-Spangled Banner” as its official anthem, “Take Me Home, Country Roads” has become something else entirely: a shared celebration among fans from all corners of the world.

More than 50 years after its release, John Denver’s timeless hit is proving that great music knows no borders. And thanks to the 2026 World Cup, a whole new generation of fans is discovering why country music continues to connect people around the globe.

This Country Classic Is Becoming the Anthem of the World Cup was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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