RaisingKanan Exclusive: Shameik Moore, Wendell Pierce, London Brown & Joe Pantoliano Reflect On The Characters & Conflicts Keeping Fans Hooked

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One of the reasons the Power Universe has remained a television powerhouse for more than a decade is its ability to create unforgettable characters amid chaos, conflict, and even bloodline betrayal. Source: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for STARZ Whether it’s a fan favorite redemption arc, a wise OG offering guidance, or a long-awaited figure finally stepping into the spotlight, viewers continue to invest in the people at the center of the story. As Raising Kanan’s fifth and final season continues, Shameik Moore, Wendell Pierce, London Brown, and Joe Pantoliano are opening up about the characters and conflicts that continue to captivate audiences, even as the series approaches its end. Swipe to see what they had to say ahead of tomorrow’s new episode of Raising Kanan on STARZ.

Wendell Pierce & Shameik Moore On Why Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Snaps And Breeze For Wendell Pierce, one of the most rewarding aspects of playing Snaps has been watching audiences connect with the generational storytelling woven throughout Raising Kanan. Source: Starz / Starz According to Pierce, fans are fascinated by the origins of influential figures and by how their legacies shape future generations. Love Television? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. “People love the generational thing,” Pierce said. “People love to see how it started, where it goes, and what gets passed on.” The veteran actor believes that the connection between past, present, and future is exactly what makes the Power Universe feel timeless. “That’s the thing that makes it classic,” he said. “Something that speaks to you in the past, in the present, and in the future.” Source: Starz / Starz Pierce also enjoys playing one of the respected elder statesmen within the Raising Kanan world. “I never get to play this guy,” he said with a laugh. “I’m always cops and CIA officers and figures of authority.” This time, however, he gets to embrace a different side of himself. “Now I get to be a little OG gangster.” Meanwhile, Shameik Moore stepped into one of the most anticipated roles in Power history: Breeze. Source: Power Book III: Raising Kanan / Starz A character whose name has been discussed throughout the franchise for years, Breeze arrived with enormous expectations from longtime fans. To prepare, Moore immersed himself in the broader Power Universe and carefully studied the characters Breeze helped influence. “If Breeze taught Ghost and Kanan and Tommy, then Breeze had to have a piece of all of them in him,” Moore explained. The actor said his goal was to portray someone powerful enough to leave a lasting imprint on the franchise’s most iconic characters. Source: Power Book III: Raising Kanan / Starz “My goal was to make sure that I played the kind of character that Ghost would have to overcome to become Ghost,” he said. While remaining careful not to reveal spoilers, Moore admitted he is eager to see how fans react once they finally meet the character they’ve been waiting for. “We’re days away now,” he said with a smile. “I’m really looking forward to seeing how the fans react.” ✕

London Brown Says Marvin’s Growth Was Always Part Of The Plan Over the course of Raising Kanan, few characters have evolved as dramatically as Marvin Thomas. Source: Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan For London Brown, however, that transformation wasn’t something that happened by accident. “That was the plan from the jump,” Brown said. From the earliest table reads, Brown said he wanted Marvin’s story to reflect meaningful growth rather than keeping the character stagnant. “We were always trying to figure out how to create space for the character to grow,” he explained. That growth has not gone unnoticed by viewers, many of whom now consider Marvin one of the franchise’s most beloved characters. “I’m just glad the audience is able to feel the work,” Brown said. One aspect of Marvin that continues to surprise Brown is how much attention fans pay to the character’s eating habits. “I knew the eating was going to be an interesting aspect,” he admitted. “I didn’t know it was going to be such a huge talking point.” While some viewers may see the food as a running joke, Brown says many of those choices are intentional character-building details. “When you see Marvin with a sucker, that’s not just because he has a sucker,” he explained. “For Marvin, that sucker says revenge is sweet.” Brown says these subtle choices help transform television characters into fully realized people. “It’s up to us as actors to create layers so these characters become real people,” he said. As for Marvin’s legacy, Brown hopes the character remains part of the larger conversation whenever fans discuss the most memorable figures in the Power Universe. “I hope Marvin is amongst that conversation,” he said. When reflecting on the franchise’s continued success, Brown credits executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and creator Courtney Kemp for helping shape a cultural phenomenon. Source: Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan “I think 50 understands the culture,” Brown said. “50 is the culture.” Without their vision, Brown believes the franchise simply would not have become the powerhouse it is today. ✕

Joe Pantoliano Says Power’s Characters Keep Audiences Coming Back Joe Pantoliano has spent decades portraying memorable characters, and he believes the secret behind the Power Universe’s success is surprisingly simple. Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty The characters may be flawed, but they’re undeniably fascinating. Pantoliano believes that crime dramas continue to captivate viewers because they explore people wrestling with trauma, temptation, and self-destruction. “We fall in love with actors and characters,” he said. The veteran actor pointed to a familiar theme running through many of television’s most successful dramas. “There are so many shows about broken characters making bad choices,” Pantoliano explained. For him, the appeal lies in watching people confront crossroads that force them to choose between doing the right thing and giving in to their darker impulses. Those themes are especially evident in his Raising Kanan character, Pino Bernardi. Like many of the show’s players, Pino is driven by power, influence and ambition. “He’s a glutton for it,” Pantoliano said. He also says that characters operating in these dangerous worlds often become addicted to risk itself. “They’re motivated by that sense of danger,” he explained. That pursuit of power can ultimately become destructive, creating the kind of tension that keeps audiences invested. “Eventually somebody winds up with the short end of the stick,” Pantoliano said. While Power may center around crime, violence, and betrayal, Pantoliano believes its staying power comes from something much deeper. At its core, the franchise continues to explore timeless questions about morality, consequence, and the choices people make when faced with temptation. Are fans truly ready for it to come to a close? ✕