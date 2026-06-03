Source: Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana State Fair announced on Wednesday the first full wave of its 2026 list of scheduled concerts as a part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule, August 7-23 (Fair is closed on Mondays).

All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.

The first wave of concerts just unveiled today for the 2026 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair include:

The Beach Boys – Friday, August 7 – opening day

– opening day Busta Rhymes – Thursday, August 13

Gene Simmons – Thursday, August 20

Don McLean – Saturday, August 22

Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Sunday, August 23

“The Indiana State Fair is a beloved summer tradition that has been bringing people together for 169 years,” said Anna Whelchel, Chief Marketing Officer of the Indiana State Fair. “The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage lineup adds to the unforgettable entertainment, memories and traditions that make the Fair a highlight of summer.”

There is a limited amount of reserved viewing area tickets available now for the concerts.

Indiana State Fair Announces First Wave of Hoosier Lottery Free Stage Always A Hit Concerts for 2026 was originally published on wibc.com