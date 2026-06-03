Listen Live
Close
All News

Baby Keem Brings High Energy to a Sold-Out Indianapolis Crowd

The Grammy-winning rapper made a stop at the historic Old National Centre and delivered a performance that had fans packed shoulder-to-shoulder from the moment the lights went down.

Published on June 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Baby Keem
Source: Live Nation

Baby Keem Brings High Energy to a Sold-Out Indianapolis Crowd

Indianapolis showed up in a major way for Baby Keem this past weekend.

The Grammy-winning rapper made a stop at the historic Old National Centre and delivered a performance that had fans packed shoulder-to-shoulder from the moment the lights went down.

Videos circulating online show a sold-out crowd with hundreds of phones in the air as anticipation built before Keem hit the stage.

Local media platforms shared recapx of the night, highlighting the electric atmosphere and fan reaction throughout the concert.

From the opening moments to the final songs of the set, the crowd’s energy never seemed to let up.

Known for hits like family ties, ORANGE SODA, and The Hillbillies, Baby Keem has built a reputation as one of hip-hop’s most exciting live performers.

Indianapolis fans got a firsthand look at why his concerts continue to draw packed venues across the country.

The show also serves as another reminder that Indianapolis continues to be a strong market for hip-hop.

Between events like Chreece Festival, major national tours, and a growing local music scene, the city has consistently proven it can support live rap performances at a high level.

Baby Keem
Source: Live Nation

For fans who missed the concert, recap videos from attendees have been making the rounds on social media, capturing the excitement of a night many Indianapolis hip-hop fans won’t soon forget.

Have you ever seen Baby Keem live? Let us know your favorite song and concert memory.

Baby Keem Brings High Energy to a Sold-Out Indianapolis Crowd was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Recent
Keith Sweat at Indiana State Fair
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Keith Sweat Says Sample His Music, But Ask First

The Abbey 35th Anniversary Party
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Mariah Carey Memoir Revealed Painful Family Rift and Triggered Lawsuits

MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Arrivals
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Anderson .Paak Says Mariah Carey Introduced Him to the Finer Things in Life

11 Items
Crime  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Diddy Facing New Criminal Investigation in Los Angeles

Daily fuel prices
12 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

The 10 Most Expensive Cities For Gas In Indiana Right Now (June 2026)

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Homeless Man Charged with Setting Fire at Ball State Dorm

Politics  |  Zack Linly

Pete Hegseth Blocking Promotions For Black, Women Navy Officers, Too

Entertainment  |  Shannon Dawson

Bill Cosby Ordered To Pay Nearly $60M In Damages, But Does He Actually Have It?

Entertainment  |  paige.boyd

BET Founder Bob Johnson Returns To Network As Part of Inaugural Board of Advisors

All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Baby Keem Brings High Energy to a Sold-Out Indianapolis Crowd

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close