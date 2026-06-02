Source: music video / music video

Two Michael Jackson Albums Rise To New Peaks On The Same Chart

Following the success of the Michael biopic, streams and sales of Michael Jackson’s music have surged, with his albums dominating the charts. Jackson’s catalog has seen a resurgence, with his albums Off the Wall and Bad reaching new peak positions on the Billboard Vinyl Albums chart. Despite a slight decline in consumption, Jackson continues to perform exceptionally well on vinyl, with his albums maintaining strong sales and chart positions. Jackson’s Number Ones compilation and Michael soundtrack also feature prominently on the charts, showcasing the enduring popularity of the King of Pop’s music. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2026/06/01/two-michael-jackson-albums-rise-to-new-peaks-on-the-same-chart/