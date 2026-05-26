White Woman Sues Arkansas Community After Allegedly Being Denied Housing Over Her Black Husband And Biracial Children

Walker is white, a Christian, a real estate broker, and hopping mad that the Return to the Land organization rejected her application because it “is explicitly attempting to establish an all-white community,” according to the federal discrimination lawsuit she filed against the organizers of this Caucasian-exclusive enclave in rural Arkansas.

In today’s episode of Isn’t It Ironic: Caucasity Edition, a white woman is suing a white nationalist group that created an all-white community in Arkansas because, according to her, she applied for residency in that community but was rejected due to her Jewish roots, Black husband, and biracial children.

“Its founders believe that white people are genetically superior to other races, advance the view that Jewish people are engaged in a plot to eliminate the white race, and advocate for segregated white communities for the purpose of creating a separate all-white nation state that will help avoid ‘white genocide,’” her complaint says, according to NBC News.

Walker’s attorney, Reed Colfax, posted a statement on the Legal Defense Fund website, saying, “Return to the Land’s actions constitute blatant and brazen violations of long-standing federal and state fair housing laws.”

“Ms. Walker has been deprived of her housing and civil rights, including the right to purchase land and build housing,” Colfax added.

OK, first, I’m a little confused about what’s going on here. Did Walker not know the community she was applying to join was an exclusive Klan-topia of whites and whites only? Because this all-white enclave was a pretty big story last year. Did she do no research at all before deciding to try to move her Black-ass family there? Did she think she was just going to be strolling through downtown Whitelandia on a Black man’s arm with her biracial children in tow, and it would all just be fine?

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My first guess was that she knew what she was applying for, and that she applied anyway, knowing she would be rejected, so that she could file the lawsuit in protest. But that does not appear to be the case.

From NBC: