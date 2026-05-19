Source: Derek White/Getty Images

On Monday, Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans brought the “Boo!” and baddies to ATL ahead of the premiere of Scary Movie 6 for a night of laughs and lemon pepper p-poppery.

Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

Between a full creator screening event and a stop at the legendary Magic City, the city of Atlanta got a preview of what is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated comedy releases of 2026.

Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

According to an official press release, Marlon, Shawn, and director Michael Tiddes all made grand entrances at the Scary Movie creator screening event at Regal Atlantic Station before taking the celebration to Magic City for the famed “Magic City Monday.”

Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

If you know anything about what a night at Magic City looks like when celebrities of this caliber walk through the door, you already understand that the stories from that evening are going to be circulating for weeks.

Love Celebrity News? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

What Is Scary Movie 6 About?

The film itself sounds like it is going to be everything the culture has been waiting for since the original Scary Movie changed the comedy game back in 2000.

Twenty-six years after Shorty, Ray, Cindy, and Brenda first outran a suspiciously familiar masked killer, the Core Four are back, and this time nothing is safe. Marlon, Shawn, Anna Faris, and Regina Hall all reunite alongside returning favorites and an incredible roster of fresh faces, including Kenan Thompson, Damon Wayans Jr., Sydney Park, Heidi Gardner, and Kim Wayans, among many others.

The premise alone is sending us because the film is specifically designed to take aim at every single horror trend of the last decade. From reboots and remakes to requels, prequels, elevated horror, origin stories, anything with the word legacy in the title, and every quote-unquote final chapter that was absolutely not final. Nothing is sacred. No trope survives. Every line gets crossed.

The press release puts it perfectly: the Wayans are back to cancel, cancel culture. And based on the energy coming out of Atlanta this weekend, they came prepared to do exactly that and then some.

Produced by Rick Alvarez, Craig Wayans, Marlon, Shawn, and Kenan, and directed by Tiddes — who also helmed A Haunted House — this is a full family production in every sense of the word. The Wayans machine is operating at full power, and they brought it to Atlanta to let the city feel it before anyone else.

Scary Movie is in theaters on June 5, 2026.

See more photos from the Atlanta screening and Magic City experience on the flip.