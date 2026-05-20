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Vogt Files for Recount in State Senate District 15 Loss

Darren Vogt Files for Recount in Indiana State Senate District 15 Loss

To ensure all legal votes are counted, Darren Vogt formally contested the Senate District 15 election and called for a recount.

Published on May 20, 2026

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Darren Vogt
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FORT WAYNE, Ind. — To ensure all legal votes are counted, Darren Vogt formally contested the Senate District 15 election and called for a recount.

“Following days of counting delays, voters across the district have been asking questions about the long counting process, the inexplicable closing of blinds at critical times during counting, the first attempt at implementing vote centers, and how they can be sure their votes were counted and counted properly,” Darren Vogt said in a statement. “Those are fair questions that this filing will hopefully be able to answer.”

Vogt filed the paperwork after the final tally showed him losing to incumbent Senator Liz Brown by 14 votes. Vogt cited counting delays and the county’s first-time rollout of centralized vote centers as key reasons to ensure total election accuracy.

“When elections are this close, voters deserve to know their voices were heard,” Vogt said. “Nothing is perfect—at this point, any minor mistake or unintentional human error changes the outcome. I’m calling for this recount to ensure we can have confidence in our elections, especially when we had an election cycle that brought along with it so many questions that haven’t been answered.”

Darren Vogt Files for Recount in Indiana State Senate District 15 Loss was originally published on wibc.com

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