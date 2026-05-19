Sybil Wilkes’ ‘What We Need to Know’ Spotlights Elections, Legacy, Money and History

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Sybil Wilkes’ latest “What We Need to Know” delivered a brisk but wide-ranging roundup centered on politics, legacy, financial discipline and sports history. In just two minutes, Wilkes moved from key primary elections unfolding across several states to the death of a respected Black sports broadcaster, then to practical advice for entrepreneurs and a milestone honor for WNBA great Lisa Leslie. The segment reflected the mix of public affairs, community impact and cultural significance that has long made Wilkes a trusted voice for listeners who want news that connects directly to daily life.

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Primary Elections Put Georgia and Other States in Focus

Wilkes opened with the day’s most immediate development: primary elections in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and other states. She noted that Georgia is drawing particular attention, with former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms leading a crowded Democratic field for governor, though the race could still head to a runoff. On the Republican side, voters are choosing a candidate to take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in what Wilkes framed as a pivotal November contest. Her update underscored that these primaries are not just routine political markers, but early tests of voter energy, party direction and the issues likely to shape the fall campaign season.



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