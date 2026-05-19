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What We Need to Know’: Elections, Legacy, Money and History

Sybil Wilkes’ ‘What We Need to Know’ Spotlights Elections, Legacy, Money and History

Published on May 19, 2026

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  • Primary elections in several states shape the fall campaign season.
  • Broadcaster Charlie Neal's legacy elevated HBCU sports on national TV.
  • Entrepreneurs need financial planning, not just optimism, to build wealth.
Sybil Wilkes What We Need to Know (updated Nov 2025)
Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Sybil Wilkes’ latest “What We Need to Know” delivered a brisk but wide-ranging roundup centered on politics, legacy, financial discipline and sports history. In just two minutes, Wilkes moved from key primary elections unfolding across several states to the death of a respected Black sports broadcaster, then to practical advice for entrepreneurs and a milestone honor for WNBA great Lisa Leslie. The segment reflected the mix of public affairs, community impact and cultural significance that has long made Wilkes a trusted voice for listeners who want news that connects directly to daily life.

Primary Elections Put Georgia and Other States in Focus

Wilkes opened with the day’s most immediate development: primary elections in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and other states. She noted that Georgia is drawing particular attention, with former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms leading a crowded Democratic field for governor, though the race could still head to a runoff. On the Republican side, voters are choosing a candidate to take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in what Wilkes framed as a pivotal November contest. Her update underscored that these primaries are not just routine political markers, but early tests of voter energy, party direction and the issues likely to shape the fall campaign season.

RELATED STORY: The Supreme Court Decision on the Voting Rights Act

Remembering Charlie Neal’s Lasting HBCU Legacy

From politics, the segment turned to remembrance with news of the death of Charlie Neal, the veteran broadcaster who helped elevate HBCU athletics on a national stage. Wilkes described Neal, who died last week at 80, as a broadcasting icon whose play-by-play work at Black Entertainment Television gave Black college sports a level of dignity, care and visibility that had too often been denied by mainstream outlets. For many fans, Neal’s voice was part of the rhythm of rivalry games and championship moments. His work did more than call plays; it helped affirm that HBCU sports belonged at the center of the cultural conversation.

Katrina Kraft Warns Entrepreneurs to Build Real Wealth Systems

Wilkes also highlighted a practical warning from CPA Katrina Kraft, who urged entrepreneurs not to confuse optimism with financial planning. Kraft’s message was direct: a positive mindset may help business owners stay motivated, but it does not create long-term wealth on its own. According to the segment, many high earners remain under intense pressure because they have no system to manage cash flow or reduce tax burdens. Her advice pointed to a familiar challenge for growing businesses—bringing in revenue is only part of the equation if there is no structure to protect it.

Lisa Leslie Makes History With Landmark Statue Honor

The segment closed on an uplifting note with Lisa Leslie’s latest honor. Wilkes reported that the Los Angeles Sparks will unveil a permanent bronze statue of the WNBA legend outside Crypto.com Arena in September, making Leslie the first female athlete to receive that distinction there. The monument places her among the city’s sports greats and marks another visible step in recognizing women whose excellence changed the game.

RELATED STORY: The Only Woman In The Plaza: Lisa Leslie’s Statue At Crypto.com Arena Is Long Overdue

As Sybil Wilkes reminds us every day: be informed, be empowered.

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Sybil Wilkes’ ‘What We Need to Know’ Spotlights Elections, Legacy, Money and History was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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