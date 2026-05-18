10 Nostalgic ‘90s Snacks That Don’t Exist Anymore
10 Nostalgic ‘90s Snacks That Don’t Exist Anymore
10 Nostalgic ‘90s Snacks That Don’t Exist Anymore
If you were a kid in the ‘90s, chances are your snack stash was elite.
Whether it was packed in your lunchbox, traded on the school bus, or devoured while watching Saturday morning cartoons, snacks weren’t just food—they were part of growing up.
The ‘90s were a golden era for playful, colorful, and often sugar-packed treats that somehow made everything feel more exciting.
Companies got creative, combining bold flavors, fun shapes, and clever packaging to win over the youth—and it worked.
From neon drinks and goo-filled gummies to cereals that turned milk different colors, these snacks were more than just delicious—they were cultural icons.
We didn’t just eat them, we bonded over them. They were what we begged our parents for in grocery store aisles and what we proudly pulled out of our backpacks during recess.
But as trends changed and nutrition labels came under scrutiny, many of these beloved snacks slowly disappeared.
Whether they were discontinued due to poor sales, ingredient bans, or simply phased out for newer options, their absence left a snack-shaped hole in our hearts.
While a few have made limited comebacks over the years, most remain lost to time, living on only in our memories—and on the internet, where fans still rally for their return.
So, grab a Capri Sun, get cozy, and take a bite out of the past.
Here are 10 unforgettable ‘90s snacks that may be gone from store shelves but will never be forgotten.
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1. PB Crisps
These crunchy peanut-shaped snacks were filled with sweet peanut butter creme. A perfect combo of salty and sweet, PB Crisps were discontinued in the late ‘90s, but fans still beg for their return.
2. Butterfinger BB’s
Made famous by The Simpsons and Bart’s endorsement, these bite-sized versions of Butterfinger were the perfect movie snack. They disappeared from shelves in the mid-2000s and haven’t returned since.
3. Squeezit
These fruit drinks came in colorful plastic bottles you squeezed to drink. Each bottle had a funny face and a wacky flavor name. They were discontinued in the early 2000s, much to the disappointment of ‘90s kids everywhere.
4. Oreo Big Stuf
Imagine a regular Oreo, but supersized—each cookie was big enough to require two hands. Introduced in the ‘80s and popular through the early ‘90s, these were discontinued due to changing snack trends (and maybe portion control).
5. Keebler Magic Middles
These shortbread-style cookies had gooey chocolate or peanut butter centers. Warmed up in the microwave, they were unbeatable. Sadly, they vanished from store shelves and have never made a comeback.
6. Jell-O Pudding Pops
These frozen treats were creamy, rich, and wildly popular throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s. They quietly disappeared from stores, leaving fans puzzled and disappointed.
7. Trix Yogurt
With vibrant swirls of neon colors, Trix Yogurt was a rainbow in a cup. It was fun, sugary, and totally ‘90s. Despite calls to bring it back, it remains a relic of the past.
8. Planters Cheez Balls (original formula)
While Cheez Balls returned briefly, die-hard fans claim the original ‘90s version was crunchier, cheesier, and better overall. The current version just doesn’t hit the same.
9. Pepsi Blue
Launched in the early 2000s, but tested in the late ‘90s, Pepsi Blue had a berry flavor and electric blue color. It was discontinued after a short run but lives on in retro snack lore.
10. Sprite Remix
Technically released in 2003, this flavored Sprite was part of the tail end of ‘90s snack innovation. It came in tropical, berry, and arctic flavors, but didn’t last long before vanishing from shelves.
10 Nostalgic ‘90s Snacks That Don’t Exist Anymore was originally published on b1057.com