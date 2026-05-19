Source: Courtesy of GQ / GQ

Kanye West Strikes Deal With Israeli Businessman Despite Antisemitic Past

Kanye West is teaming up with Guy Beser and Blue Stone Productions for a concert in Georgia, despite his past antisemitic remarks. The rapper has faced backlash for praising Adolf Hitler and promoting Holocaust denial online. Kanye has taken steps to apologize for his past comments, including taking out a page in the Wall Street Journal. The upcoming concert, produced by Live Nation Israel, suggests Kanye is trying to mend his relationship with the Jewish community. Despite some celebrities refusing to forgive him, the concert in Georgia has already sold 70,000 tickets. Source: https://www.aol.com/articles/kanye-west-strikes-deal-israeli-163109397.html