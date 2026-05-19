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Michael Shank Confident in Meyer Shank Racing Ahead of Indy...

Michael Shank Confident in Meyer Shank Racing Ahead of Indy 500

Shank discussed the reality of preparing for every scenario, including whether teams need a backup list of drivers ready in case unexpected changes arise.

Published on May 19, 2026

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The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews
Source: Michael L. Levitt / Getty

Michael Shank Confident in Meyer Shank Racing Ahead of Indy 500

Meyer Shank Racing owner Michael Shank says he feels encouraged about where his team stands heading into the Indianapolis 500, as the organization prepares for one of the biggest races of the year.

With plenty of storylines surrounding the team, Shank touched on everything from overall confidence to Helio Castroneves’ much-discussed Drive for Five.

Shank said there is a strong sense of belief within the organization as race day approaches, pointing to the team’s preparation and experience on one of racing’s biggest stages.

He also reflected on the first time Meyer Shank Racing ran multiple cars at Indianapolis, calling it an important step in the team’s growth and development as a competitive IndyCar operation.

A major focus, of course, is Castroneves’ attempt to win a record-setting fifth Indy 500.

Shank acknowledged the significance of the moment and what it would mean not only for Helio, but for the entire team.

He also shared his thoughts on drivers Alexander Rossi and Pato O’Ward, two major names who add even more intrigue to this year’s race.

RELATED | UPDATED: Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

Shank discussed the reality of preparing for every scenario, including whether teams need a backup list of drivers ready in case unexpected changes arise.

Above all, Shank emphasized the importance of mindset heading into Sunday, with calm execution, confidence, and preparation likely to define Meyer Shank Racing’s approach to the 500.

Michael Shank Confident in Meyer Shank Racing Ahead of Indy 500 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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