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Eminem vs Tupac: Who Is the Greatest Rapper? Debate Rages On in 2026

The debate over who is the better rapper, Tupac Shakur or Eminem, continues to ignite passionate discussions among fans, critics, and hip-hop enthusiasts. Both artists have made significant contributions to the genre, with Tupac known for his raw emotion and storytelling, while Eminem is praised for his technical skill and commercial success. The ongoing debate highlights the different criteria used to evaluate rappers, such as lyrical complexity, cultural impact, and lasting legacy. While Eminem leads in sales and streaming numbers, Tupac’s influence is seen as more timeless and impactful, resonating with fans across generations. Ultimately, the debate between Tupac and Eminem serves as a celebration of hip-hop’s diversity and richness, showcasing the enduring legacies of both artists in shaping the genre. Source: https://www.ibtimes.com.au/eminem-vs-tupac-timeless-debate-1869027