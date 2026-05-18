UPDATED: Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500
- The front row holds a sharp mix of championship muscle, experience, and rising momentum.
- The grid is packed with danger and drama, from Pato O'Ward and Scott Dixon to Josef Newgarden and Helio Castroneves.
- The lineup includes a diverse array of drivers, each bringing their own storylines and potential to win the iconic race.
Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500
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The stage is set at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the provisional starting grid for the 110th Indianapolis 500 already carries the weight of history, pressure, and one of the biggest prizes in racing.
The front row holds a sharp mix of championship muscle, experience, and rising momentum.
Beyond that headline trio, the grid is packed with danger and drama, from Pato O’Ward and Scott Dixon to Josef Newgarden, Helio Castroneves, and Katherine Legge, each bringing a storyline worth watching when 33 drivers charge into Turn 1 on May 24th.
Here’s a look at how the field will line up for race day at the Brickyard.
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Row 1 (Alex Palou Pictured)
Inside: #10 Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)
Middle: #20 Alexander Rossi (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)
Outside: #12 David Malukas (Team Penske – Chevrolet)
Row 2 (Pato O’Ward Pictured)
Inside: #60 Felix Rosenqvist (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda)
Middle: #14 Santino Ferrucci (A.J. Foyt Racing – Chevrolet)
Outside: #5 Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)
Row 3 (Conor Daly Pictured)
Inside: #8 Kyffin Simpson (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)
Middle: #23 Conor Daly (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet)
Outside: #3 Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske – Chevrolet)
Row 4 (Scott Dixon Pictured)
Inside: #9 Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)
Middle: #76 Rinus VeeKay (Juncos Hollinger Racing – Chevrolet)
Outside: #75 Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)
Row 5 (Helio Castroneves Pictured)
Inside: #33 Ed Carpenter (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)
Middle: #06 Helio Castroneves (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda)
Outside: #21 Christian Rasmussen (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)
Row 6 (Marcus Ericsson Pictured)
Inside: #66 Marcus Armstrong (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda)
Middle: #28 Marcus Ericsson (Andretti Global – Honda)
Outside: #7 Christian Lundgaard (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)
Row 7 (Will Power Pictured)
Inside: #26 Will Power (Andretti Global – Honda)
Middle: #6 Nolan Siegel (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)
Outside: #45 Louis Foster (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)
Row 8 (Josef Newgarden Pictured)
Inside: #31 Ryan Hunter-Reay (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)
Middle: #2 Josef Newgarden (Team Penske – Chevrolet)
Outside: #18 Romain Grosjean (Dale Coyne Racing – Honda)
Row 9 (Katherine Legge Pictured)
Inside: #27 Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Global – Honda)
Middle: #11 Katherine Legge (A.J. Foyt Racing/HMD Motorsports – Chevrolet)
Outside: #47 Mick Schumacher (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)
Row 10 (Graham Rahal Pictured)
Inside: #15 Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)
Middle: #19 Dennis Hauger (Dale Coyne Racing – Honda)
Outside: #51 Jacob Abel (Abel Motorsports – Chevrolet)
Row 11 (Sting Ray Robb Pictured)
Inside: #77 Sting Ray Robb (Juncos Hollinger Racing – Chevrolet)
Middle: #4 Caio Collet (A.J. Foyt Racing – Chevrolet)
Outside: #24 Jack Harvey (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet)
UPDATED: Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 was originally published on 1075thefan.com