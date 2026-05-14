Source: Fishers Police Department

FISHERS, Ind. — Two men have been charged in connection with a March drug bust in Fishers, where more than 200 pounds of marijuana and THC products were seized.

The Fishers Police Department (FPD) announced on Wednesday that Brenden Grubb and Ian Heath both face a Level 5 felony charge of dealing in marijuana.

An FPD detective launched a narcotics investigation after reportedly viewing a Snapchat profile advertising marijuana and THC products. Hamilton and Boone County Drug Task Force teams were also involved in the investigation.

Investigators identified a Black Dodge Ram Dually and a 2017 Blue Ford F-250 believed to be connected to distributing the narcotics.

Fishers police then located the Ford truck traveling on Interstate-69. After pulling the truck over, a K9 officer alerted the other officers to the presence of narcotics.

When officers searched the truck, they found 3,696 THC cartridges, 211 pounds of marijuana, five pounds of pre-rolled marijuana products, and one firearm.

Grubb and Heath now sit in the Hamilton County Jail.

2 Arrested After Fishers Police Seize Over 200 Pounds of Marijuana was originally published on wibc.com