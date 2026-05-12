Source: Courtesy / Live Nation

Chris Brown Responds to Mixed Reviews of New Album “Brown”

Chris Brown remains unfazed by the mixed reviews surrounding his latest album, “Brown.” Despite sparking online debate, the R&B star thanked his audience for their feedback and expressed confidence in the album’s long-term appeal. Known for his nonchalant attitude towards critics, Brown is focused on the success of his music and upcoming tour with Usher, highlighting his enduring star power and business acumen. Despite initial scrutiny, Brown’s track record suggests that his music often grows on people over time, emphasizing his resilience in the face of internet chatter. If you heard the album, what are your thoughts? Source: https://balleralert.com/chris-brown-addresses-divided-reactions-to-new-album-brown/