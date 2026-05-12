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Janet Jackson Makes Rare Appearance At 2026 Grammy Hall Of Fame

The 2026 Grammy Hall of Fame Gala honored Janet Jackson and her album “Rhythm Nation 1814” at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. An album known for social issues, identity, and unity themes. The event recognized a diverse range of recordings across various music genres, including rock, funk, gospel, hip-hop, Americana, and Latin music. Heart and George Clinton were among the performers paying tribute to music legends. The ceremony also highlighted recordings by artists such as 2Pac, Radiohead, Eric B. & Rakim, Alice Coltrane, and Selena. Source: https://www.current943.com/2026/05/11/2026-grammy-hall-of-fame-gala-celebrates-janet-jackson-and-music-history





