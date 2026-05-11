‘Fact Check Next Time!’ Anok Yai Shuts Down Viral Rumors About 2024 Met Gala Bathroom Malfunction

The glamour of the Met Gala is usually defined by high-fashion risks and legendary red carpet walks, but a recent report has turned the 2024 charity event into a potty controversy. Supermodel Anok Yai is currently the center of a viral firestorm after a Washington Post article sparked rumors that she experienced a messy wardrobe accident during the 2024 event. The 28-year-old runway star took to Instagram to fire back at the claims.

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The drama began earlier this week when the Washington Post published a deep dive into the logistical nightmare of how A-list guests navigate bathroom breaks in their complex couture outfits. The article featured an anecdote from stylist Mickey Freeman, who described an unnamed model wearing an “elaborate couture sheer mesh jumpsuit” to the 2024 gala. Freeman recalled that after a zipper snafu required the model to be sewn into the outfit, her bladder eventually couldn’t hold out any longer, allegedly leading to a torn gown and a bathroom accident during dinner.

While Freeman never named the model in the story, the publication took it upon itself to play detective. They suggested that the description matched the custom, ombre Swarovski crystal jumpsuit Anok Yai wore in 2024, a look that featured 98,000 gems, according to Vogue Philippines.

Anok, who usually stays out of the tabloids, didn’t hold back in her response. “I usually stay quiet and keep to myself,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “But how dare you misalign my character and imply that I ripped my outfit and peed on myself during the Met Gala of 2024! Fact check next time! Are you crazy?!”

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The model’s frustration was echoed by Mickey Freeman himself. Shortly after the article went viral, the stylist shared a screenshot of the report to clear Anok’s name. “Nope! It was not Queen @anokyai,” he wrote, putting an end to the speculation that his anonymous client was the South Sudanese-American star.

The timing of this rumor is particularly frustrating for fans, as Anok has recently been much more open about her personal life and real-world struggles. Last year, she revealed that she had been battling a congenital heart defect that was impacting her lungs. For a supermodel who became the first Black model to open a Prada show since Naomi Campbell in 1997, her health has been her true focus.

‘Fact Check Next Time!’ Anok Yai Shuts Down Viral Rumors About 2024 Met Gala Bathroom Malfunction was originally published on bossip.com