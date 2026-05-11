Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: May 11, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Sybil Wilkes’ latest What We Need to Know roundup brings together four stories with real impact: the fight over congressional maps in Alabama, a shifting redistricting landscape that could shape control of the U.S. House, new research naming Birmingham a top city for recent college graduates, and a timely tribute to composer William Grant Still Jr. ✕ Alabama Fights for Fair Representation In Alabama, state officials are pressing the U.S. Supreme Court to clear the way for new Republican-backed congressional maps ahead of this year’s midterm elections. Attorney General Steve Marshall filed an emergency request asking for a final ruling by May 14, arguing that election officials need certainty soon so the upcoming contests can move forward under the proposed boundaries. The case is about more than map lines. It sits at the center of a long-running debate over voting rights, political power, and fair representation in a Deep South state with a large Black population. For many observers, the outcome could help decide whether Black voters have a meaningful chance to influence more than one congressional district in Alabama.

A National Redistricting Battle Intensifies That Alabama fight is also part of a broader national redistricting battle now tilting in Republicans’ favor. Recent court developments in Louisiana and Virginia have added to that momentum. In Louisiana, a key ruling weakened a Black-majority district, raising fresh concerns about how race and representation are being treated in Southern map disputes. In Virginia, the state’s high court struck down a voter-approved map that Democrats had viewed as important to their hopes for future gains. Taken together, these decisions may reshape the playing field well beyond state borders. Experts now estimate Republicans could gain as many as 14 additional House seats nationwide, a significant edge at a time when both parties are fighting hard for control of Congress this November.

Birmingham: A Top Choice for Black Graduates The roundup also offered some encouraging economic news from Alabama. A new labor study from ADP Research named Birmingham the best destination for college graduates seeking the strongest balance between pay and cost of living. According to the report, the city posted a median starting salary of $59,000 in 2026, pushing it ahead of Raleigh, North Carolina, which previously held the top spot. Tampa and San Jose also ranked well for job seekers looking for opportunity, but the study warned that not every popular city offers the same value. Places like San Diego and Salt Lake City were flagged for steeper economic barriers that can make it harder for young professionals to get established.