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IMPD Officer, Other Driver Not Injured After Downtown Crash

IMPD is investigating a "multi-vehicle" incident from Tuesday morning involving an officer and another driver.

Published on July 8, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating a crash involving an IMPD officer that happened downtown on Tuesday morning.

IMPD said the “multi-vehicle crash” occurred at around 9:30 a.m. near East 11th and North Delaware streets. The officer and the other driver involved in the crash are reported to be “awake and breathing,” with no serious injuries reported.

No other details about the crash have been mentioned as the investigation continues.

IMPD Officer, Other Driver Not Injured After Downtown Crash was originally published on wibc.com

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