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Southport Chief Enters Sheriff’s Race

Southport Chief Enters Sheriff’s Race

The 30-year law enforcement veteran started his career in 1997 with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

Published on July 8, 2026

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Marion County Jail
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS –– Southport Police Chief Tom Vaughn is running for Marion County Sheriff after Republicans selected him as their candidate.

The 30-year law enforcement veteran started his career in 1997 with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, working in the jail and court security before joining the Indianapolis Park Rangers.

Vaughn became Southport’s police chief in 2014. He says his experience in corrections, patrol, and department leadership prepares him to lead the Sheriff’s Office.

Vaughn says Marion County must address juvenile crime, repeat offenders, and youth access to guns. He also wants stronger cooperation between the Sheriff’s Office, IMPD, and surrounding communities, saying crime crosses city lines.

Vaughn has criticized the IMPD-Sheriff’s Office merger, saying he believes the Sheriff’s Office has lost some responsibilities.

He says he faces a tough race in a Democratic-leaning county but wants voters to focus on his experience and public safety plans. He will face Democrat Kelvis T. Williams in the general election.

Southport Chief Enters Sheriff’s Race was originally published on wibc.com

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