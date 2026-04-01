Listen Live
Close
Local

Lilly to Acquire Centessa to Advance Sleep Disorders Treatments

Lilly to Acquire UK-Based Centessa to Advance Sleep Disorders Treatments

Eli Lilly's purchase of Centessa Pharmaceuticals is for up to $7.8 billion.

Published on April 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pharmaceutical Company Eli Lilly Headquarters
Source: Scott Olson / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Lilly is acquiring United Kingdom-based company Centessa Pharmaceuticals for up to $7.8 billion.

Lilly’s purchase will allow them to expand into the sleep disorder treatment market. Centessa’s medications focus on treating excessive daytime sleepiness and other neurological conditions.

Centessa is developing a new class of therapeutics targeting orexin, a brain molecule that regulates the sleep-wake cycle. Its lead drug, cleminorexton, is in mid-stage clinical testing for narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia.

Related Stories

“Centessa has assembled a portfolio with the breadth and depth to improve wakefulness across a broad array of indications,” said Carole Ho, executive vice president and president, Lilly Neuroscience. “Joining forces with Centessa colleagues means we can now pursue that potential at the speed and scale it deserves.”

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter. The upfront cash consideration is worth about $6.3 billion, with an additional equity value of $1.5 billion.

Lilly to Acquire UK-Based Centessa to Advance Sleep Disorders Treatments was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Sports  |  tonyapendleton

Angel Reese Reveals The Dream HBCU She Wanted To Attend

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Arsenal Tech Titans Gain Benefits from Mental Resets

Pharrell - Astroworld Festival 2019
Entertainment  |  JC

South Beach’s Goodtime Hotel, Backed by Pharrell Williams, Hit With $150M Foreclosure Lawsuit

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity  |  Nick Cottongim

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

1:05
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Latto Reveals Pregnancy with ‘Big Mama’ Album Cover and New Video

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close