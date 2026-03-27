Brandy Norwood to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Source: Myesha Evon / @myeshaevon

The Brandy Hollywood Walk of Fame star 2026 moment is finally here—and it’s giving flowers while she can truly feel them.

This Monday, March 30, Brandy Norwood will receive her official star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, marking a major milestone in her three-decade career as a Grammy-winning singer, actress, and producer.

Ceremony Details

The Brandy Hollywood Walk of Fame star 2026 ceremony will take place at:

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 11:30 AM PT

11:30 AM PT Location: 6201 Hollywood Boulevard (in front of Arrive Hollywood/Eastown)

The celebration will feature heartfelt remarks from Issa Rae and legendary producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, with Emmy Award-winning host Sibley Scoles serving as emcee. Fans can also tune in via livestream on the official Walk of Fame website.

A Week of Wins

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As if this honor wasn’t enough, the Brandy Hollywood Walk of Fame star 2026 celebration comes during a powerful week for the icon. Her highly anticipated memoir, Phases, is set to release the very next day, Tuesday, March 31.

That timing? Intentional and impactful.

The Bigger Picture

Brandy has long been a blueprint—vocally, culturally, and creatively. From timeless hits to groundbreaking roles, she’s remained a constant force in entertainment while evolving with grace.

And in true Karen Vaughn fashion, this moment reminds us: your journey, your consistency, and your gift will always make room for you at the table.

Or in this case… right on Hollywood Boulevard.

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