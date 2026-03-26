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Suge Knight Book Reveals Untold Hip-Hop Stories

Suge Knight to Release ‘Unflinching’ Memoir, Detailing Tupac’s Murder and ‘Brawls’ with Diddy

Published on March 26, 2026

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Marion 'Suge' Knight Booking Photo
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Suge Knight to Release ‘Unflinching’ Memoir, Detailing Tupac’s Murder and ‘Brawls’ with Diddy

Suge Knight, the co-founder and CEO of Death Row Records, is set to release his memoir, “Your Pain Is My Joy,” on Aug. 4. The 352-page book promises a candid and unapologetic look at Knight’s life as a central figure in hip-hop history. Knight, known for his intimidating presence and controversial past, will address rumors and controversies, including his involvement in the East Coast–West Coast hip-hop beef and the events surrounding Tupac Shakur’s death. The memoir was written while Knight was serving a prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter. Source: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/suge-knight-memoir-your-pain-is-my-joy-1235536294/

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