Suge Knight Book Reveals Untold Hip-Hop Stories
Suge Knight to Release ‘Unflinching’ Memoir, Detailing Tupac’s Murder and ‘Brawls’ with Diddy
Suge Knight to Release ‘Unflinching’ Memoir, Detailing Tupac’s Murder and ‘Brawls’ with Diddy
Suge Knight, the co-founder and CEO of Death Row Records, is set to release his memoir, “Your Pain Is My Joy,” on Aug. 4. The 352-page book promises a candid and unapologetic look at Knight’s life as a central figure in hip-hop history. Knight, known for his intimidating presence and controversial past, will address rumors and controversies, including his involvement in the East Coast–West Coast hip-hop beef and the events surrounding Tupac Shakur’s death. The memoir was written while Knight was serving a prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter. Source: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/suge-knight-memoir-your-pain-is-my-joy-1235536294/
More from 106.7 WTLC