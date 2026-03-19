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Mary J. Blige Calls 50 Cent a ‘Beautiful Person’ With a ‘Wrong Side’

Published on March 19, 2026

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Source: Damion Maxwell/Paramount +

Mary J. Blige Calls 50 Cent a ‘Beautiful Person’ With a ‘Wrong Side’

Mary J. Blige praises her friendship with 50 Cent, calling him a “nice” person despite his rap beefs. The R&B legend discussed their bond on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, highlighting Fifty as a “great boss” who provides opportunities for her and her Power cast mates. Blige recalled a vulnerable and truthful interview with 50 Cent on her talk show, where she discovered his softer side. While 50 Cent has had public disputes with male rappers, including T.I., he has shown kindness to female artists like Yung Miami. Source: https://www.complex.com/music/a/jaelaniturnerwilliams/mary-j-blige-50-cent-beautiful-person

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