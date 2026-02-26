Listen Live
Close
News

Cardi B Allegedly Threatened To Leave SNL After Nicki Minaj Joke

Cardi B Allegedly Threatened To Leave SNL After Overhearing Nicki Minaj Joke

Cardi B popped out on Saturday Night Live for the show’s 1000th episode, but before she hit the stage, things allegedly almost went left.

Published on February 26, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pick the Playlist
Cardi B x Call Of Duty Ghost necklace
Source: Cardi B / Youtube

Cardi B popped out on Saturday Night Live for the show’s 1000th episode, but before she hit the stage, things allegedly almost went left.

The AM I THE DRAMA rapper was tapped to perform “Bodega Baddie” live during the milestone episode. However, according to reports from TMZ, Cardi reportedly overheard a joke during the “Weekend Update” segment that referenced Nicki Minaj.

Per the report, the Bronx rapper became upset and allegedly began damaging equipment backstage. She also reportedly entered the producer’s office and punched a hole in a screen. Although the joke did not mention Cardi by name, she and the leader of the Barbz have a long-standing beef, which may have intensified her reaction.

Some online speculated that mentioning Nicki during an episode Cardi was scheduled to perform on could have appeared strategic, potentially casting a shadow over her big moment. Ultimately, the alleged joke was removed from the segment and replaced with a new one. 

Neither Cardi B nor Saturday Night Live has publicly addressed the reported incident.

Despite the backstage drama, Cardi has been locked up as she began her Little Miss Drama Tour. Ahead of hitting the road, she gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes of her preparations.

“30 DAYS OUT!!! Working from day to night…no excuses, no complaining, no half-stepping!!! Can’t wait to see y’all at the LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR.”

Cardi B Allegedly Threatened To Leave SNL After Overhearing Nicki Minaj Joke was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Black History Month
Trending
Mike Epps BHM
12 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Melanin Magic: Black History Month Awards 2026

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1
Music  |  JC

Busta Rhymes Shuts Down Disrespectful Heckler with Savage Response

8 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Moments We Are Loving From The 2026 BAFTAs

2:15
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Kim Kardashian Worried Ray J’s Allegations Can Impact Her Legal Career

ALEXA
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Listen To WTLC On Your Amazon Alexa Or Echo

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close