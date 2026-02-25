Keep It Cute, Curtis: 50 Cent Drags Tina Knowles And Solange Into T.I. Beef But Dutifully Deletes Posts Amid BeyHive Buzz

Source:

50 Cent continues to make headlines with his ongoing beef with T.I., and somehow Tina Knowles and Solange are now all wrapped up in the mess–much to the BeyHive’s chagrin as they’re warning 50 to keep it cute.

According to AllHipHop, 50 Cent has once again stirred the pot in his ongoing beef with T.I., and this time he dragged Beyoncé’s mama and Solange into the chaos before quickly wiping the evidence from Instagram.

Let us rewind.

What started as Verzuz chatter spiraled out of control when 50 posted an unflattering image of Tameka “Tiny” Harris. That move opened the floodgates. T.I.’s son in a way that many felt crossed the line, bringing up deeply personal family matters. The back-and-forth went from competitive to messy in record time.

Then came the unexpected twist. Tina Knowles reposted a glam video of Tiny, captioning it with a celebration of “real feminine energy” and calling her effortless, beautiful and unbothered. It was giving Auntie support vibes. Tiny responded with gratitude, calling Ms. Tina a queen.

Harmless, right? Not according to 50.

Shortly after, he posted a photo of Ms. Tina with a caption suggesting things were getting weird, referencing “grandmothers getting involved.” In a separate post, he shared a GIF of Solange taking off her earrings, clearly alluding to her infamous elevator moment with Jay Z. The caption hinted at watching out for killers in elevators. Chile, 50 is so messy.

As quickly as the posts went up, they came down. But as we all know, screenshots live forever. Social media users on X were already circulating the receipts before 50 could hit archive.

Meanwhile, T.I. is not letting up. The Atlanta rapper has been channeling the tension into music, releasing diss tracks like “War” and “The Right One.” He even teased on social media that they are just getting warmed up. While 50 has built a reputation for trolling his opponents into submission, Tip seems ready to spar on wax.

The irony in all of this is that what began as a competitive Verzuz talk has turned into a multi-generational spectacle involving sons, wives, and now matriarchs. And although 50 continues to delete his posts, the internet never forgets.

One thing about Fif is that he is going to press post. Whether he stands by it or erases it five minutes later, the timeline will always be watching and archiving for those who missed it.

Keep It Cute, Curtis: 50 Cent Drags Tina Knowles And Solange Into T.I. Beef But Dutifully Deletes Posts Amid BeyHive Buzz was originally published on bossip.com