Entertainment

57th NAACP Image Awards Announces All Star Presenter Lineup

The 57th NAACP Image Awards is bringing major star power to the stage this year with an impressive lineup of presenters set to appear during the live broadcast on February 28, 2026.

Published on February 25, 2026

Presented by the NAACP, the annual ceremony honors excellence in film, television, music, and culture and the presenters alone reflect the depth and range of Black talent across industries.

Taking the stage this year:

  • Halle Bailey
  • Regé-Jean Page
  • Regina Hall
  • Sterling K. Brown
  • Ryan Coogler
  • Janelle James
  • Delroy Lindo
  • Nicole Beharie
  • Chase Infiniti
  • Miles Caton
  • Ryan Michelle Bathe
  • The cast of Sistas

From award winning actors and acclaimed directors to rising stars and fan favorites, this year’s presenters represent multiple generations of Black excellence.

The 57th NAACP Image Awards will air live on February 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET, CBS, and Paramount Network.

Stay locked in with WTLC for more updates as we celebrate another powerful night honoring the culture.

RELATED: 5 Historic NAACP Moments That Changed America

Black History Month
Mike Epps BHM
