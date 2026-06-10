Turks & Cakes! Copiously Cheeked Up Ari Fletcher Bawwwdies The Beach In Itty Bitty Yellow Bikini, Sets Off Thirst Typhoon

Heyyy Ari!

Source: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Professional baddie/entrepreneur Ari Fletcher is having a timeeee on her Turks & Caicos vacay where she blessed the gram with a series of tropical glazed thirst traps from her beach day in paradise.

In a copiously caked up carousel, Fletcher can be seen soaking up sun in an itty bitty yellow bikini that, understandably, sent her fans into a frenzy.

Coincidentally, Drake is also in Turks shooting a video (seemingly for ‘Outside Tweaking’) with emerging star Stunna Sandy but it doesn’t appear like their itinerary is related to Ari’s vacay.

Either way, it’s more great publicity for Turks & Caicos which continue to be a prime getaway for the stars (especially Queen of Vacays Ashanti) looking for gorgeous beaches and impeccable vibes.

According to the Caribbean Journal, the thriving destination experienced the highest first-quarter visitor arrivals ever recorded, welcoming 203,587 stayover visitors between January and March.

Home of some the world’s prettiest beaches with an ever-growing selection of luxurious villas, it’s no surprise that the islands attracted over 2 million visitors in 2025 alone.

“We are very pleased to start the year with record-breaking tourism, which is a testament to our continued position as a high-demand destination and the success of our efforts to deepen engagement with travel partners,” said Minister of Tourism Hon. Zhavargo Jolly.

Where does Turks & Caicos rank on your must-vacay list? Tell us down below and enjoy more of Ari’s hottest thirst traps, videos, and photos on the flip.