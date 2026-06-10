What's Life Been Like Inside Indiana Fever Locker Room Last Two Weeks?

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What’s Life Been Like Inside Fever Locker Room Last Two Weeks?

It has been a very up and down season thus far for the Indiana Fever when it comes to game results.

Off the court, social media has generated so much drama and noise that it has resulted in Caitlin Clark and Stephanie White constantly being asked about their relationship and people micro-analyzing every interaction they have together.

“We talk about it. Now, it’s energy that we prefer to use in other ways. I think if you ask anybody on our team, they’d rather be working on things that will help us in a productive way on the floor as opposed to, hey, just making sure that everybody’s still good on our check ins and that we can we can find ways to minimize some of that. We’re never going to change people’s opinions, you know, but the discrepancy of what’s real and what’s not and how what’s not real is getting turned into news. I just think that there’s a lot of not just misinformation, but lack of education around what’s happening in social media right now.” Indiana Fever Head Coach Stephanie White on Query & Company Wednesday afternoon.

We’ve seen it across other sports as to how all of the away from the play drama can take a toll on a locker room. In today’s world with the ability of artificial intelligence to make things look so real and bots, it makes it hard to decipher sometimes what is accurate and what is fabricated.

“Of course you worry about it, but they’re adults, and trying to navigate this as a team and as a unit and talk about it and make sure that that we understand the reality of the situation that we’re in. And everybody in our locker room understands the reality of the situation. We know what’s real with who we are and how we operate, you know, and the outside noise is going to be what it is.” White when asked if she’s worried that a player will buy into the wrong thing by reading something on social media. On the court, Indiana is 6-5 after their 78-76 win on Monday night because of a three-pointer by Caitlin Clark with 2.5 seconds left. They have a very critical stretch the next 16 days. They will play six of the eight games during that stretch at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with the two road contests being at the Connecticut Sun (Saturday, June 13th) and Atlanta (Saturday, June 20th). You can listen to every game for the rest of the season on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan with pregame coverage 30 minutes prior to every contest.

What's Life Been Like Inside Indiana Fever Locker Room Last Two Weeks? was originally published on 1075thefan.com