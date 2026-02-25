Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

RHOA Season 17 Trailer Brings New Faces

'RHOA' Season 17 Trailer

The ladies of Real Housewives Of Atlanta are back to stir up the drama in the A with some new faces like Pinky Cole and K. Michelle.

Published on February 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pick the Playlist
1 of 9

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 17 Posters
Source: Bravo / Bravo

Season 17 of Real Housewives Of Atlanta is back with new faces and new drama. Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Shamea Morton, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Angela Oakley, Kelli Ferrell, and newbies to the franchise, K. Michelle and Pinky Cole. We’ll get our first real glimpse at Porsha’s new relationship with Patrice “Sway” McKinney. Shamea is ready to own her own business and is investing in her own rum brand. K. Michelle is navigating being the only Black women country star on her current record label and fellow musician Drew Sidora is balancing motherhood and career. Famous entrepreneur Pinky Cole makes her debut while bringing her bold attitude and business savvy to the group.

RHOA Season 17

In the group photo, the girls strike a pose in black and animal print. Porsha shared the image on social media with the caption, “The Peaches are back.” Pinky Cole shared the clip with what could be her tagline, “I’m vegan…so don’t bring me no beef.” Ate? Pun intended. Between new flings and old flames, we can’t wait to see what’s being going on in the A.

Get into the trailer:

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Check out their character posters, below:

Porsha Williams

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 17 Posters
Source: Bravo / Bravo

Cynthia Bailey

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 17 Posters
Source: Bravo / Bravo

Pinky Cole

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 17 Posters
Source: Bravo / Bravo

Drew Sidora

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 17 Posters
Source: Bravo / Bravo

Angela Oakley

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 17 Posters
Source: Bravo / Bravo

Shamea Morton

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 17 Posters
Source: Bravo / Bravo

Phaedra Parks

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 17 Posters
Source: Bravo / Bravo

K. Michelle

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 17 Posters
Source: Bravo / Bravo

Kelli Ferrell

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 17 Posters
Source: Bravo / Bravo
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789

'RHOA' Season 17 Trailer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Black History Month
Trending
Mike Epps BHM
12 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Melanin Magic: Black History Month Awards 2026

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Seahawks Dominate Patriots With Stellar Defense To Secure Second Super Bowl Title

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1
Music  |  JC

Busta Rhymes Shuts Down Disrespectful Heckler with Savage Response

ALEXA
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Listen To WTLC On Your Amazon Alexa Or Echo

8 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Moments We Are Loving From The 2026 BAFTAs

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close